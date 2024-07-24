Fulton man arrested for alleged assault on two Tupelo boys

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been a month since two Tupelo boys were assaulted by a man in a black ski mask.

42-year-old Cedrick Thomas of Fulton has been charged with aggravated assault.

Tupelo police officers were in the neighborhood back on June 24 when they heard gunshots.

The officers were quickly on the scene at Kenmar Lane.

The juveniles told officers they were both hit in the head with a firearm. That’s when they ran from the man. They say he fired multiple shots. And, those were the shots officers heard.

The victims were treated for minor injuries.

For now, Thomas will be held without bond.

The charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

