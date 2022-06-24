Fulton Police looking for a person suspected of larceny with lumber

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Fulton Police and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are looking for a person suspected of larceny with lumber.

On June 6th a phone order for over $8,000 worth of lumber was placed to Riley’s Building Supply in Fulton.

The supplies were charged to a credit card.

A person driving the truck and trailer seen in this picture picked up the materials.

A short time later, the credit card transaction was disputed and the payment was canceled.

The materials were not returned.

The driver of this vehicle is now wanted for Felony False Pretense.

If you have any information on this case or the truck and its owner, call Fulton Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.