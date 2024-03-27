Fulton police warn businesses about fake money going around

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Fulton Police Department is sending a warning to business owners in the area. Someone has been getting away with passing out fake money.

FPD sent out an alert on social media about reports of counterfeit $100 bills being passed out at several businesses on Tuesday.

They said the bills passed the marker test, but upon further investigation, it was discovered that none of the bills had the normal watermark.

They are asking business owners to be aware and make sure they are checking big bills they receive in multiple ways. Fulton police said they are looking for four suspects at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X