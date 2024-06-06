Fundraiser to help family suffering from tragic fire continues to grow

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fundraiser to help a Lowndes County family that suffered a devastating tragedy is getting closer to its goal.

The Community Benefit Committee started a GoFundMe for the Kidd family after they lost two children in a house fire on May 28.

An adult in the family is still in the hospital.

The CBC set a goal of $20,000. As of Thursday evening, the fund was up to just over $8,000.

Organizers said the money would go towards medical expenses, funeral costs, and any other expenses that could come from the tragedy.

You can find information on that GoFundMe page here: www.gofundme.com

