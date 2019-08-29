Fundraising campaign kicks off for United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee kicked off its 2020 campaign.

Dozens of agencies were at Events Off 5th Thursday morning and afternoon talking with those interested in donating to the United Way.

- Advertisement -

United Way is an international organization that helps out non-profits and those in our communities.

Executive Director Renee Sanders said it’s crucial that people in the community get involved.

“United Way is not federally funded. These agencies are not federally funded. They depend on the community to support us and without the support of the community we can’t effectively help the members of the community,” said Sanders.

The United Way is off to a good start in its 2020 campaign. International Paper donated $10,000.