Funeral arrangement finalized for children killed in Lowndes Co. fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral arrangements for the two children killed in a Lowndes County fire were finalized.

15-year-old Willie Baldwin III and 10-year-old Taeveion Kidd both died after the May 28 blaze.

Visitation will be tomorrow from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Carter’s Funeral Services in Columbus.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at New Hope Middle School. It begins at 2 p.m.

The deadly fire happened at the kids’ family home on Deer Trail, just off Pleasant Hill Road in the New Hope area.

Four other people were injured in the blaze, including a child and the boy’s parents.

The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

