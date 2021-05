ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral arrangements have been made for former Aberdeen police chief Henry Randle.

The visitation will be Friday, May 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at South Mutubba Street Church of Christ.

The funeral will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the burial will follow at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.

For more information and directions click the link here.