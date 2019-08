COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Funeral arrangements have been made for Captain Stacey Deans.

Deans, a Columbus police officer, passed away Tuesday after suffering from a long illness from a spinal issue.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Trotter Convention Center.

Deans has been over the Criminal Investigations Division at the Columbus Police Department since June of 2018.