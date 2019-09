COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon for long time Lowndes County deputy Lt. Tammy Lynn Prescott.

Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus.

- Advertisement -

Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Burial is planned for Piney Grove Cemetery.

In addition to serving in law enforcement for more than 20 years, Prescott was a long time volunteer at Camp Rising Sun.

Prescott was 57 years old.