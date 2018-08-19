A Furniture Plant Caught Fire In Okolona Over The Weekend

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Flames went up at a plant in Chickasaw County over the weekend.

Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker says firefighters responded to a fire at United Furniture about 5-o’clock Saturday evening.

- Advertisement -

He says a golf cart used to haul items at the plant caught fire after one of its batteries had a short in it.

Several fire departments from Chickasaw, Lee, and Monroe Counties controlled the fire in 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and Tucker says there’s limited damage at the plant.