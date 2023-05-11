Further storms and warming before wind-down next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs climb into the upper 80s over the weekend as chances for some scattered showers and storms continue into the start of next week. Highs drop into the low 80s by Thursday. Lows stick in the upper 60s and drop into the low 60s by the mid part of next week. FRIDAY: Relatively decent weather shouldn’t impede the upcoming morning graduation ceremony at Mississippi State University. Some shower and storm activity is possible Friday morning however things get a little more dicey in the afternoon, with chances for a few rogue showers and storms. Highs hit the mid 80s while lows drop into the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: More warmth pervades the area as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s and potentially 90s for some by Sunday. Chances for scattered showers and storms also persist during the weekend. Lows remain in the upper 60s.