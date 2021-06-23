STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of motorized scooters in Starkville is still uncertain.

Just one day after Mayor Lynn Spruill vetoed a ban on the popular transportation option, aldermen call for a special meeting to discuss and consider that veto.

- Advertisement -

At its June 15th meeting, the Starkville Board of Aldermen voted 4 to 3 to end the city’s lease with Bird Scooters, and to prohibit the scooters from city streets, bike lanes, sidewalks, and public places.

The special called meeting will be Friday at 1 PM. It would take 5 votes to override Spruill’s veto.

The new Board of Aldermen will be sworn in July. One of the 2 Aldermen who issued the special call, David Little, will not be among those returning.