How gambling has crept into the world of video games

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A day of video game competition in Starkville last week may have turned deadly.

According to multiple sources close to the investigation, video game betting may have led to the death of Jarrel Ward.

But local game enthusiast want people to know that even though video game betting and tournaments are growing, most competitions are just for fun and prizes.

Video games have been around for well over 30 years, and recent multiplayer games have taken their popularity to a new level.

“They’re really starting to take off with game’s like a ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Dota,’ and ‘Street Fighter’ have been huge for years. They’re starting to become more of a public interest. It used to be less people playing games, and it’s not just the guys who are considered stereotypical gamers you’ve got everybody playing now,” said Lee Pegram.

Some of the biggest action is online. Players join teams to battle it out with people all over the world.

And some gamers are making a profit.

“Local tournaments probably something low like 25-50 bucks but is a lot of these guys, well I wouldn’t say a lot, but there are a handful of folks that make a living from playing video games,” said Pegram.

But most people don’t make it to the big leagues. Instead, some players are running their own tournaments at home.

“These slight video game tournaments are replacing what used to be a group of guys getting together to play poker it’s kinda like it’s changing our generation is doing that instead of sitting around and playing poker,” said Ashmore.

Most of these at-home competitions aren’t high stakes. Some people bet a few dollars or have small prizes set aside for the winner.

What drives most of these games is good old competition.

“Most people have some kind of competitive drive. I know I do. Games like ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Call of Duty’ it really caters to that, and that’s just a way for people to compete at home and have a good time,” said Pegram.

Both Ashmore and Pegram will be hosting local competitions in the next couple of weeks.