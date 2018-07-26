A game of “cops & robbers” forms bond between CPD Officer & Columbus boy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Going above the call of duty.

One Columbus Police Officer makes one young boy smile with a simple game of cops and robbers.

- Advertisement -

Ethan Weeks has down syndrome. His smile will just melt your heart.

But it was recently at Sounds of Summer, when little Ethan met Columbus Officer James Powell who made Ethan’s heart melt.

“Pull over you’re under arrest,” Ethan says as he plays with the radio inside Officer Powell’s patrol car.

Ethan is pretty much Columbus PD’s new top cop.

Officer Powell and Ethan became friends after a moment at Sounds of Summer was caught on camera. The post has been viewed and shared hundreds of times, across several states.

“I heard him coming up the hill and could make out that he wanted to be arrested,” said Officer Powell.

So, that’s what Officer Powell did. He even made it more official with a simple push of a button.

“I told him, I said if you’ll wait one minute you’re not under arrest yet and I turned the blue lights on,” said Officer Powell.

Ethan’s mom, Meredith Weeks, says Ethan’s fascination with police comes from Kid Tube.

There’s a scene with a group playing cops and robbers. Ethan’s usually the cop and the one making the arrest.

“He is top cop,” said Meredith.

That’s not all. Days later, Officer Powell paid Ethan and his sister Lillian a visit at their Columbus home with toys. Ethan’s favorite, a police helicopter.

Both moments life changing for Officer Powell.

“He’s one special kid. I’m so glad I met him and his family. They’re wonderful people,” said Officer Powell.

For Ethan’s family, it sends two powerful messages. One that police care and two, that no disability defines who you are.

“I mean look at him, he’s just like most kids. He loves to play. The more people realize they’re more alike than different, the better off this world will be,” said Weeks.

Officer Powell will make frequent stops to get a high five or a hug from his new partner. It’s what makes being a cop all about.

“If you can change one life a day in this job, then you’ve done your job,” said Officer Powell.