Gandy arrested after standoff lasting until midnight

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County deputy continues to recover after being shot during a standoff that lasted well into the night.

The incident happened on Highway 46, near Gates Road, on Thursday afternoon.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says Tommy Gandy broke into his mother’s home.

As deputies were rescuing the woman through a bathroom window, Gandy is accused of shooting the deputy.

The unidentified deputy had a graze wound to the head and was taken to a Tupelo hospital for treatment.

He is expected to be okay.

Meanwhile, a standoff with Gandy lasted until nearly midnight.

Scott says tear gas was fired into the home, as Gandy shot at law enforcement.

Eventually, Gandy walked out of the home with his hands up and surrendered.

He’s now charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Other charges are possible.