Gandy facing new charges after five hour standoff in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a Clay County deputy and was involved in a more than five-hour standoff is facing new charges.

Tommy Gandy is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, along with one count of burglary and one count of attempt to commit an offense.

He remains in the Clay County jail.

The shooting happened last week on Highway 45.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says Tommy Gandy broke into his mother’s home.

As deputies were rescuing the woman through a bathroom window, Gandy reportedly shot deputy Kyle Eaves.

A bullet grazed the deputy’s head.

Scott says tear gas was fired into the home, as Gandy shot at law enforcement.

Eventually, Gandy walked out of the home and surrendered.

Eaves is resting at home with a concussion.