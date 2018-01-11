Garth Hired As Hazlehurst Superintendent

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Alderman Cloyd Garth Jr. is officially hired as the next Hazlehurst City School District Superintendent.

The Copiah County Courier reports the board of trustees made the appointment.

Garth was recently appointed as the interim leader of the district, according to newspaper.

You may recall, the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen recently called for a special election to replace Garth.

An Attorney General’s opinion state Garth could not hold his Ward 2 seat and be an interim superintendent.

Mayor Maurice Howard disagrees with the decision but the special election will be January 30th.