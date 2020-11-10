Gary Boyles arrested on multiple charges after standoff Thursday night

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An update to an Oktibbeha County standoff and a man wanted across north Mississippi.
39-year-old Gary Boyles was arrested late last week after an armed six-hour standoff in Sturgis.
Investigators say the Greenville man crashed his truck into a pond after hitting spike strips.
Boyles was wanted in Webster, Washington, and Sunflower counties at the time of his arrest.
Last month law enforcement in Webster and Choctaw Counties got into a pursuit with Boyles before he crashed and ran from a stolen truck.
He was wanted for burglary in Webster County.
Now, Boyles is facing an assault on an officer, felony fleeing, and possession of a weapon by felon charges in Oktibbeha County.
His bond was set at 105,000 dollars.