Gas leak in Starkville redirects traffic, road to open at 10 p.m.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A gas leak in Starkville may redirect traffic throughout the day.

Atmos Energy said natural gas is leaking into a sewer at the intersection of Whitfield Street and Price Street.

A portion of Whitfield Street is closed while crews work on repairs.

The road should reopen by 10 tonight.