COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A gas leak has shut down a busy Columbus road.

Firefighters were called to Wilkins-Wise Road, just before 11 a.m.

Atmos Energy was on scene to control the leak.

There was utility work going on in the area. We are told a gas line was damaged, sparking the leak.

Firemen were there on standby, in case they were needed.