Gas prices continue to increase and set record prices

UNITED STATES/MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another day, another record set for gas prices across the country and here at home.

AAA releasing the latest numbers Monday morning.

The national average price for a gallon of regular is $4.86.

In Mississippi, it’s $4.43.

Across the state line, in Alabama, the average is a dime more – at $4.53 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in the viewing area can be found in Prentiss County at $4.35.

AAA reports the highest price can be found in Noxubee County at $4.53 a gallon.