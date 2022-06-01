Gas prices continue to set new records across U.S

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Gas prices continue to set new records in the U.S. and here at home.

New numbers from AAA show an all-time high for a gallon of regular gasoline average in the U.S. at $4.67.

The average in Mississippi is also a new record at $4.20 a gallon. Alabama is $4.33, on average. That also is a record high.

If you’re looking for the lowest fuel price in the WCBI viewing area, AAA says it can be found in Pontotoc County at $4.17.

The highest is in Lamar County, Alabama at $4.43.

To hurt our feelings a little more, the average price for a gallon of regular in Mississippi just one year ago at $2.70.