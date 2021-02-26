Gas prices will likely be increased for Atmos Energy customers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Snow and ice storms in recent weeks means more people were trying to keep warm.

Atmos Energy customers will see normal, seasonal gas prices.

The gas provider says in the near-term high prices from the winter storm will not be reflected on monthly bills.

However, your gas bill could be higher due to more usage.

While Atmos does not set the market price for natural gas, it can work with regulators to find solutions to minimize the impacts on its customers’ wallets.

State leaders are also watching prices.

“We’re looking at the rise in natural gas. That’s been a market influence by the mess that we’ve seen in the state of Texas. One of the things that we’ve already started the ball rolling on at the public service commission is looking at all the different ways that we can soften the economic blow for working families, small businesses throughout the state,” said Brandon Presley, Public Service Commissioner. “We know that, out of no fault of their own, customer’s own natural gas went up during that ice storm.”

Atmos does offer payment plans and information for customers that might qualify for federal assistance.