Gas station employee in Tupelo arrested for alleged embezzlement

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A gas station employee was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business.

On August 21, the Tupelo Police Department served a Lee County Circuit Court Capias warrant on 24-year-old Julia Brown for embezzlement.

The warrant pertained to a report in 2022 in which Savings Gas Station on 477 East Main Street reported that an employee stole over $2,000 from the business.

Brown was held on a $5,000 bond that was issued by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued.

The case is awaiting a trial.

