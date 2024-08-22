Gas station employee in Tupelo arrested for alleged embezzlement
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A gas station employee was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business.
On August 21, the Tupelo Police Department served a Lee County Circuit Court Capias warrant on 24-year-old Julia Brown for embezzlement.
The warrant pertained to a report in 2022 in which Savings Gas Station on 477 East Main Street reported that an employee stole over $2,000 from the business.
Brown was held on a $5,000 bond that was issued by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued.
The case is awaiting a trial.