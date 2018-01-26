Gas Station Robber On The Run

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police officers are still searching for a suspect involved in a gas station robbery

Above is surveillance video, released this morning by Columbus P.D.

The incident happened at the Exxon gas station, on Main Street, Tuesday night, January 23.

Investigators were called to the scene, around 8:45 p.m.

Apparently a man entered the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect is a short, thin black male, wearing a pink shirt, and black pants and black shoes.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Shooting Victim Identified In Pontotoc County Investigation
Read More»
48 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Michigan St athletic director steps down in Nassar fallout
Read More»
48 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
A look at the fallout from sports doctor scandal
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup