Gas Station Robber On The Run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police officers are still searching for a suspect involved in a gas station robbery

Above is surveillance video, released this morning by Columbus P.D.

The incident happened at the Exxon gas station, on Main Street, Tuesday night, January 23.

Investigators were called to the scene, around 8:45 p.m.

Apparently a man entered the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect is a short, thin black male, wearing a pink shirt, and black pants and black shoes.