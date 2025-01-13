Gautier High School Sophomore collapses at school’s fieldhouse

GAUTIER, Miss. (WCBI) – It is still unknown what caused the death of 15-year-old Shermarion Miner, a Gautier High School Sophomore who collapsed at the school fieldhouse last week.

Coaches performed CPR, and Miner was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where he later died.

Police said no foul play was suspected.

Miner was a football player and a beloved member of the Gautier community.

Gautier mayor Casey Vaughan has asked the community to keep Miner’s family and classmates in their thoughts.

