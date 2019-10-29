Gayle Wicker attends Institute of Community Services bi-annual luncheon

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Institute of Community Services held its 8th bi-annual luncheon with a special guest.

The luncheon focused on sharing statistics that showcase how important head start programs are.

Head Start directors presented their findings to local leaders.

I-C-S serves 14 counties in Northeast Mississippi.

Senator Roger Wicker’s wife, Gayle Wicker, was Tuesday’s guest speaker and says head start is where the foundation is set for students to learn.

“What I see happening with head start is that head start produces role models for children who so desperately need good wholesome role models and in role models we see people who love them and encourage them and prepare them to be leaders for the future,” said Wicker.

“We cannot thank the parents enough for allowing their children to come to ICS head start where we believe that we make a difference in their lives,” said public relations director Fannie Lampley.

I-C-S serves 3,700 students.

Wicker even got to spend some time with students at Coleman Head Start and read to the kiddos.