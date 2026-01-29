“Generator Reimbursement Program” scam reported in Lafayette Co.
LFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – But while many are lending a helping hand, others are preying on those who are vulnerable.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a generator scam.
The scam labels itself as a “Generator Reimbursement Program” Through FEMA.
This is not real.
Never click on a link sent through text message.
Remember to always check official sites to see if the information is real.
If a real program becomes available, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office will share that information.