“Generator Reimbursement Program” scam reported in Lafayette Co.

LFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – But while many are lending a helping hand, others are preying on those who are vulnerable.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a generator scam.

The scam labels itself as a “Generator Reimbursement Program” Through FEMA.

This is not real.

Never click on a link sent through text message.

Remember to always check official sites to see if the information is real.

If a real program becomes available, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office will share that information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.