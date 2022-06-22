Genesee and Wyoming Railroad hosted a job fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several area residents came out today to explore a new career track.

Genesee and Wyoming Railroad hosted a job fair in an effort to attract some new talent to the Columbus and Greenville Railroad.

The 100-year-old line is looking for locomotive conductors.

To some, it may sound like an old-fashioned job, but modern conductors are responsible for the many operation and safety duties on a train short of the actual operation of the engine or locomotive.

“We had been doing a lot of Zoom interviews during the pandemic, and we felt it was time to break out of that, and really get on a personal level and know people. We work in this community and want to hire people from the community and just try and get a good group of people,” said Garth Studstill, General Manager.

Paid training for conductors starts at around $20 an hour.