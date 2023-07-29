Georgia man arrest in high speed Pickens County chase

Hood was caught driving 93 miles per hour in a 65 on Highway 82, seven miles from the state line.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Georgia man who led officers on a high-speed chase through Pickens County will serve six

months in jail.

Oct. 2, 2022, Fredrick Hood Jr. refused to pull over during a traffic stop, leading officers on a dangerous chase more than 20 miles through Pickens County.

He drove more than 110 miles per hour.

Two passengers later told officers they asked him to stop and let them out, but he refused.

Hood pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law

enforcement officers, and speeding. He began the six-month sentence in the Pickens County Jail

on June 15 and is required to be on probation for two years after his release.