Georgia man facing several charges after Pontotoc drug operation

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man is facing a handful of charges after a drug operation in Pontotoc County.

On February 2, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department conducted a daytime narcotics operation through out the county.

38-year-old Marcus Isom was arrested for alleged Possession of Cocaine and Ecstasy pills.

Deputies also seized over $7,000 worth of cash money.

Isom was charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

