‘Get Out to Vote’ rally encourages citizens to cast their ballots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Elected officials in Columbus are trying to encourage everyone to cast their ballots on election day.

State Representative Kabir Karriem and District Supervisor Leroy Brooks hosted a “Get Out to Vote” rally.

The rally offered free food and drinks for the public.

Brooks and Karriem also spoke about the importance of voting to attendees

They say no matter who you are voting for, they hope this encourages everyone to go out and use their voting rights.

“It is just important for everyone that is watching the news today, to exercise their right to vote,” said Karriem.

“I am 71 years old, and I can remember when people could not vote, I am also aware of the challenges people had to vote,” Brooks said. “People also died so others could have the privilege to vote, and I think next to godliness, voting is that important. We should not have to motivate every election, it should just become a part of what you do, in terms of the electoral process.”

The rally was held in front of the Lowndes County Courthouse.

