COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Several more hours to go under freezing conditions. But by Tuesday afternoon, it will happen! Getting above freezing and starting to melt away the problems.

MONDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another extremely cold night. Overnight lows will be anywhere from the single digits to the middle teens across the corner. Clear sky conditions will maintain into the morning. Re-freezing will be likely from any melting, with help from today’s sun exposure. EXTREME COLD WARNING maintains until 12p Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun to be expected, with a continued clear sky. Afternoon high temperatures will finally get above freezing, into the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will continue aiding the melting process of any accumulated ice/sleet across the area. It will not completely solve the problem, for many as temperatures drop below freezing again overnight. Lows fall into the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY: More “warmth”. Temperatures stay above freezing for the afternoons, but still below average. Looking towards highs in the middle 40s for the middle of the week. Passing clouds will be likely throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures overnight stay cold, falling again into the lower 20s.