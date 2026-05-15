Getting toasty outside

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A fake Summer pattern is working into our area. Temperatures are going to get hot the next few days.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Calm conditions with building clouds. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures on the rise. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 80s in the afternoons. There will be a mix of sun and clouds both days, but conditions will stay dry. Overnight lows will be mild, in the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Starting off with the warmest air yet. High temperatures could easily reach into the lower 90s to start the week. Rain chances will increase towards the middle of the week, showers and storms possible. Especially on Wednesday. Low temperatures will stay comfortable, in the the 60s.