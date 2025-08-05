Getting warmer, maybe

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heavy clouds and wedge of cooler air have been slow to push back East. Hopefully by tomorrow we can start warming back up.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will try to work out of NE MS, as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds maintain, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We are expecting high temperatures to return to the middle to upper 80s. There will be another very isolated chance for rain through the middle of our week. Lows drop to the lower 70s.

END OF WEEK: Back to the lower 90s. Clouds will be mixed with sun and isolated rain both days. Rain chances are going to be most likely through the afternoons and into the evenings. Lows hold in the lower 70s.