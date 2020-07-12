Girl missing in Monroe County after jumping off of bridge into water

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A person is missing after jumping off a bridge in Monroe County Saturday night.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said two girls jumped off a bridge into a swimming hole on Highway 373 just north of the Columbus Air Force Base.

- Advertisement -

Only one of the girls came back up.

Deputies were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Officers are treating the incident as a missing person’s case, but it could soon change to a drowning investigation.

Crook said both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are working on the case.