Girl Scouts in Lee County provides troops with life essentials

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Parents and community leaders are helping girls learn life skills and make friends.

The Lee County Girl Scouts presented its inaugural Girl Scout Safety Award and Community Fair for troops.

The Girl Scouts allows troops to have free, educational, and interactive activities at the Regional Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo.

Young girls were also able to learn about fire and smoke safety, choking response, and what to do in case of an emergency.

“It makes me proud and thankful for programs like the Girl Scouts,” Helen Mackey said. “Because some of them may not learn it at home, and some of them may not learn it in school.”

Cadettes said they were able to learn more about what it takes to be a first responder.

“It helps me a lot, and I can help other people if they are injured,” the trooper said.

Motivation was spread throughout the event with guest speakers giving out inspiration to all attendees.

Helen Mackey said she wanted to keep the family tradition going with the involvement of Girl Scouts.

“I grew up in Girl Scouts, my mom grew up in Girl Scouts, and she was actually our leader,” Mackey said. “My daughter, being autistic, it very hard to make friends and learning opportunities.”

Girl Scouts received free resources and hands-on learning to get connected with community safety resources available.

“There’s so many opportunities, it really reaches a wide-range of people,” Jessica Stevens said. “Any girl in the area can come and find something for them and make that their own.

Safety awards were also available for troops in grades K-12.

