Girl Scouts Observe Fiftieth Anniversary Of Apollo 11 With ‘Project Liftoff’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Girl Scouts throughout our area and the nation are remembering the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon.

Girl Scouts are taking part in “Project Liftoff” The young ladies are making straw rockets, and launching them, in honor of the launch of Apollo 11 fifty years ago today.

- Advertisement -

Project Liftoff also helps educate Girl Scouts about the importance of the Apollo program and the need for women to be involved in future missions to space.

“We took a group of girls to Huntsville, to the Space Center last year and they told us the people who will be walking the surface of Mars are alive today, that’s just amazing to me, hopefully some of our Girl Scouts will be the ones to do that,” said Mrya Collins, with the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts will keep track of their rocket launches and submit them to the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in hopes of setting a new world record for rocket launches.