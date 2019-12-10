McDonald’s manager awarded for giving former convicts a second chance

BRANDON, Miss. (WCBI) – A McDonald’s manager with a big heart was surprised with a special award on Tuesday afternoon.

King was chosen because of multiple community-driven programs she has helped out with, including coat drives and the Ronald McDonald House.

“She was very awesome, very humble. She will help anybody. And really made me wanted to be a supervisor myself because she was a great leader to me,” said Latrinia Harris.

Along with the humanitarian award, King’s store received two other awards.

One of the reasons Francis King was chosen for the humanitarian award was her work helping a group of people that are often forgotten — former convicts.

It’s a question many people have when they get out of jail. Where do I go from here?

“I kept having people come in and ask for a job and saying they couldn’t find a job because they had a record. And then it was some like that people saw the tell other people that she’ll hire you with a felony or she’ll hire you with a record, and it just grew from there,” said King.

For Frances King, it’s all about second chances. She started partnering with restitution centers to help get people back on their feet.

Now around 80% of her employees come from the program.

“I hired them to work off their fine, and some stay decided to relocate in the area, and it’s just giving them a second chance to get together when they get out for employment and learn a job skill. And I started a couple of years ago, doing that, and it’s just something I’ve really grown into,” said King.

“So what happened is they’re maybe working off a fine. Paying rehabilitation things And also it’s given us the opportunity to have some great employees so to rehabilitate some people,” said Nedra Lowery.

But the program isn’t easy. Participants have to come in with an open mind.

“Number one is they have to have their mindset that they’re ready to do better. So it’s wonderful when you have those that is a goal for them to succeed, and it’s a goal for me to help them get there,” said King.

But the help doesn’t stop after the participants move on to their next journey.

King said she tries to stay in contact.

“I get to just spread the love I just love giving people an opportunity and then just to be able to help them. A lot I’m trying to get home their family and their kids. And I love kids, and so it’s their goal to get home to their kids, and it’s my goal to help them get home,” said King.

King said it’s important for people leaving the justice system to have a support system to lean on and to help guide them towards positive decisions.