Gloomy Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)– Cloudy conditions and rain persist into the middle of the week, but we will dry off for any Halloween plans on Friday!

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day before highs are in the mid 60s for the afternoon. An overcast sky will make for a gloomy Monday with possible showers throughout the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will stick around into the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Another rain day on Tuesday with highs in the 60s again. Most of the rain and thunderstorms will move through NE Mississippi in the late evening and into Wednesday morning, due to a cold front passing by, but some are possible in the afternoon hours. Keep the umbrella with you! Lows will be in the upper 40s for a chilly Wednesday morning.