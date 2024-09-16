Glow Market helps raise funds for missions

The Glow Market at the Amory First Assembly of God raised funds for the Assemblies of God Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory First Assembly of God hosted a kids market Saturday to raise money for the Assemblies of God Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge.

With the help of their parents, over a dozen kids set up their booths to sell refreshments, services, and creations.

The church’s children’s pastor, Haley Davis, described what the market helped the kids achieve.

“We are doing our glow market, which is kind of like a flea market,” Davis said. “But everything that you see is made by kids or teenagers, and they are raising money for missions. At the beginning of the year, they made a faith promise of how much they wanted to make for missions personally. And so this is trying to help them reach that goal.”

Brody and Aleeya Beasley share what they are selling.

“We’re selling pickle sicles for $0.50 a piece,” Brody said. “I’m just helping mom, my mom just selling hot dogs,” Aleeya said.

Ryder Edwards and Neely Presley say what they are selling.

“I’m selling canvases and bracelets,” Neely said. “These pens and bookmarks,” Ryder said.

Koda and Miley Dabbs describe what they are selling.

“Loaded teas. No caffeine, instant tea, flavors, more flavors instant tea,” Koda said. “Deliver teas,” Miley said.

Canaan Kyle says what he is selling.

“I’m selling these little pumpkins,” Kyle said. “Some boards. I got these little flowers. And then we have some little rocks over there that we painted.”

The Lann brothers say what they are selling.

“Baked goods. Telling the people how much it is.”

Haley Davis shares what one kid is doing to raise money.

“Each kid has their own thing that they do,” Davis said. “One of our girls, Eden, does something called Eden-Grams, and she has raised over $1,500 by herself, and she’s only, like six years old.”

Eden Minga shares what she is going to keep doing to raise money.

“I’m just going to keep singing until we’re done with the missions,” Minga said.

Davis explained how much money was raised this year, and where the funds will be going.

“For the entire year, we’ve raised almost $12,000 for missions,” Davis said. “It’s an organization called BGMC, done by the Assemblies of God. And so we send that money to our, national office, and they distribute it to the missionaries that go all around the world.”

The BGMC organization says that they emphasize “kids helping kids” through using money raised for humanitarian aid around the world.

