Going into the weekend with more rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It has been a dry couple of days. Rain is returning for the weekend. Temperatures are going to be seasonal for several days though!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavier cloud coverage is going to begin filling in tonight from the South and West. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 30s. If the cloud coverage moves in too fast, overnight temperatures tonight may be a little warmer.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will be in the middle 50s for the weekend. Rain is going to be returning Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning too. Low temperatures Saturday night will be in the middle 40s. Rain showers will continue into Sunday afternoon before clearing out. Overnight low temperature on Sunday will be in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s. Rain will come in with our next system on Tuesday. The WCBI Weather Team is keeping our eye on this system for any severe risks. Currently, this system looks like heavy rain with a few possible rounds of thunder. The temperatures will cool to the upper 40s middle of the week as cloud coverage tries to clear out.