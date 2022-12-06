Golden Egg made appearance in Columbus Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Egg made its arrival in Columbus this morning.

Bulldog fans got to bask in the glory as egg bowl champions and take pictures with the historic trophy.

The Tennessee Williams Welcome Center was the last stop on the 2022 Golden Egg tour.

If you missed it, maybe there will be more opportunities to come next year.

And remember, the trophy will belong to Mississippi State at least until Thanksgiving.

