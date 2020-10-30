Golden Triangle Airport to offer free wifi to students

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The terminal at Golden Triangle Regional Airport will soon have passengers and pupils.

Beginning Monday, the airport will offer free streaming internet for students who might not have access at home.

It’s called the “GTR SkyFi Learning Laboratory” and airport officials decided to offer the space in light of the increase in online K-12 learning.

Students will be able to schedule a desk in the upstairs part of the terminal by phone or online. The service is free and students 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The airport will also provide complimentary parking for students using the lab.