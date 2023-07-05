Golden Triangle Boys & Girls Clubs to provide hot meals for children

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle are making sure children in the community have hot meals while school is out for the summer.

The clubs in Columbus, Starkville, and West Point serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

While several school districts in the area host summer feeding programs, some of those have ended or will end soon.

The meals at the Boys and Girls Clubs will last until just before school starts in all three towns.

“Any community kids are welcome to come in. Please stop by – like I said – at any one of the locations. Meals are hot and fresh Monday thru Friday. We want them to enjoy them because we don’t want any kids left trying to figure out how they’re going to get food. Or trying to create a meal and a fire or anything could possibly break out.”

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch goes from noon to 1 p.m. This is at all three clubs. The final day for the meals is July 21.

