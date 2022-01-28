Golden Triangle churches offer donations to Mayfield, Kentucky

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Local churches in the Golden Triangle have joined together to continue the support for the residents in Mayfield, Kentucky.

In December an E-F-4 tornado ripped through the town of Mayfield, taking dozens of lives and causing significant damage to the area.

Those people still need help.

So local churches in our area are donating supplies from toiletries and first aid items to water bottles.

“Anybody who has ever suffered a natural disaster knows that they’re basically my at the mercy of a community that’s willing to help. As a Christian community, we know that charity is a big part of who we are,” said Pastor Tim Brinkley of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. “Charity translates in the Bible as love. So we just pray that these meager gifts that we are sending to Kentucky will make a difference in somebody’s life.”

The items are being housed at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and will be delivered Monday.