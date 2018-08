COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some well-known comic book characters came to the Friendly City this weekend.

Columbus hosted its third annual Comic-Con.

The one day event took place Saturday at the Trotter Convention Center.

Organizers say about 800 people attended the event throughout the day.

People were able to see video game demonstrations and comic book memorabilia and collectibles.

The group says plans are already underway for next year’s comic-con.