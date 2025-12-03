Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers doubles rewards for holiday season

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For many, this is a time of joy and cheer, but for Christmas crooks, it’s a time to steal your holiday spirit.

That’s why Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers is doubling its reward for tips that lead to an arrest this holiday season.

Some may call the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s “the most wonderful time of the year.”

But according to Clay County Sheriff and President of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Eddie Scott, it’s law enforcement’s busiest time of year, with an increase in shoplifting, burglaries, and armed robberies.

“It’s that time of year when people are out spending money,” Scott said. “Crooks know people have money in their wallets.”

That’s why the organization is upping its rewards for tips that lead to an arrest for the crimes of shoplifting, burglary, and armed robbery.

Sheriff Scott says law enforcement around the Golden Triangle is already working several cases of shoplifting.

Crime Stoppers usually pays up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest, but this time of year, that number jumps to $2,000.

“Criminals are opportunists,” Scott said. “If you’ve got a Christmas tree full of gifts and you put boxes out of the side of the road, when someone drives down the road, they know what you’ve got inside your house. We always encourage people to especially with credit cards and debit cards, they’re gonna be using them more. Make sure you’re using them in a secure place. Be careful of where you’re swiping them at. We encourage you to keep a small amount of cash; don’t let people see you carrying a large amount of money.

This goes for your home, too.

“If you’re gonna be gone for a few days around the holiday period, have a neighbor or local law enforcement keep a check on your house and make sure that you have a contact listed for us,” Scott said. “It’s all about being self-aware. It’s the time we live in now, it’s more dangerous than it has been, but I think just taking simple precautionary steps will go a long way.”

He also wants to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and not to leave their valuables in plain sight.

“Just don’t give people the opportunity to rob you,” Scott said.

Sheriff Scott says to remember, tips are always anonymous; they don’t want your name, just the information.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right, please immediately call 911, but also let Crime Stoppers know,” Scott said.

To submit a tip, you can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151, use the P3 tips app, or submit a tip on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office app.

