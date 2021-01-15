Golden Triangle Development LINK has big plans for future businesses

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County leaders take another step to help lure a company to the area.

This morning, supervisors approved the Golden Triangle Development LINK’s plan for infrastructure improvements.

- Advertisement -

Economic developers say the company is interested in a 31-acre site that will need wastewater service.

It will cost the county over 607 thousand dollars.

The code name given to the company, which does not want its name revealed, is “Project Renegade.”

LINK officials say it could have a big impact on the community.

“The investment is about $25 million, about 50 jobs at about $60,000 a year. Advance manufacturing automotive, high end, good quality company,” said Joe Max Higgins, GTR LINK CEO. “They have not decided to come here yet, but their decision is imminent. Within the next few days or weeks, we expect it. So, we needed to get this done.”

The LINK did not disclose where the 31-acre site is located.