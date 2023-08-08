Golden Triangle Development LINK plans to expand office

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The business of attracting business in the Golden Triangle has been good, and the Golden Triangle Development LINK planning an expansion.

The LINK’s new offices will be at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, putting them closer to the industries they’ve been working with over the years.

Site selection is a big part of Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins’ job.

Usually, he’s trying to match a large industry with just the right spot in the Golden Triangle.

These days, he’s been trying to find a site for the LINK’s new headquarters.

“We made a commitment and said at some point in the future we need to relocate the offices to a central spot. Well you know we’ve been married 10 years so it’s obviously time,” said Higgins.

Higgins said they looked at several sites across the area.

The one that met all their needs was the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

“It puts us right out in the middle there. I think it sends a powerful signal we are regional. We are a regional location. Getting a new building getting ready for the new Cinco megasite there is just a lot of synergy going on out there,” said Higgins.

The new location will be beneficial for clients coming through the airport, it makes seeing the Golden Triangle easier.

“It makes sense for a whole of reasons. Number one, we have a lot of guests that come in and fly into gtr we have to leave to get them to bring them back to the office. That takes time. Then if we have to show a site in Starkville, West Point, or out there then it’s additional travel. We spend a lot of time going to and from. This will allow somebody to fly in us bring somebody to the office in less than five minutes take them to any of the three communities in 15 minutes or so,” said Higgins.

Plans are still being drawn up for the building, but better accessibility and more elbow room are tops on the “must-have” list.

“Right now we are a two-story building. Not really handicap-accessible.This will be a single floor we’re at about 6,800 feet here and the drawings the architects have drawn up right now are about 8,000 square feet and probably the only difference. The only measurable difference as far as space is we’re going to have a big room where we can meet bigger groups,” said Higgins.

Higgins said it will be a slow transition to the new building because it will likely not be fully finished until 2025.

